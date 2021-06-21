Beneath partly cloudy skies that helped to keep the temperatures at a reasonably level, scores of people turned out Saturday for two Juneteenth celebrations that happened in Franklin.
One was at Pinkerton Park, where the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County was hosting its 17th annual Juneteenth festival. The other was held at the Franklin town square and hosted by the Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition, which was established last year in the wake of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in order to see justice and equity flourish for all people in the city of Franklin and Williamson County.
With renovations taking place at the McLemore House in the Hard Bargain neighborhood, where the AAHS has previously been held each year, the celebration was moved to Pinkerton and its more spacious grounds.
“It was the largest crowd we’ve had in 17 years,” said Alma McLemore, president of the AAHS. “I saw faces that I have never seen at our Juneteenth event before. I think it was because of the location, the unveiling of the Juneteenth monument and the greater awareness of the celebration due to the recognition by our cities and county as well as the new law signed by President Joe Biden a few days ago declaring Juneteenth and June 19 as a national holiday.
“I believe Juneteenth will get bigger and bigger all over America as people learn more about it and its meaning. Enslavement was never good for anyone; celebrating our God-given freedom is good for everyone! Juneteenth is another day in our country to commentate that.”
The unveiling was of a marker dedicated to Union Army Gen. Gordan Granger at the head of the pathway from Pinkerton Park to Fort Granger. After the Federal Army took control of the city of Nashville in 1862, Union troops under the leadership of Gen. Granger occupied the city.
Once the Civil War ended, Granger marched his troops into Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to announce and enforce the freedom of its slaves who were still unlawfully held in bondage nearly two-and-a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect in 1863.
In addition to the traditions of the AAHS Juneteenth each year, Saturday’s celebration featured a diverse lineup of speakers.
“Juneteenth is starting to be recognized, and I’m thankful that people from all over the country are staring to learn about Juneteenth,” said Kevin Riggs, pastor at Franklin Community Church. “But today, I’m particularly thankful that the African American Heritage Society has for 17 years been celebrating Juneteenth. I’m thankful for what it does all year long to bring attention to African American history here in Franklin.”
Another speaker, Jacqueline Johnson — a Franklin native and descendant of formerly enslaved Rucker Sharp, whose family was honored as an AAHS Pioneer Family in 2009 — was also thankful for the recognition of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. But she then asked attendees to dig deeper into the meaning of Juneteenth and suggested that making it the newest official holiday is perhaps a “smokescreen.”
“Really,” Johnson said, “what does this holiday mean? Are we better off, are we really free? Does this holiday get us any closer to equal rights and reparations?
“I’m not here to put down the holiday or disparage the holiday or tell you not to celebrate Juneteenth as we have for many, many years. But I am here to ask that you don’t get sidetracked, that you don’t take your eyes off the prize and that you continue to look beyond the surface.”
Meanwhile, the Franklin Public Square was the site of the Juneteenth celebration hosted by the Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition and the Church of the City. The “Celebration of Freedom” event was held in conjunction with the Fuller Story and featured food trucks, a kids zone, vendors, entertainment, readings, awards, DJ Reggie Mason, and a concert series from Kojo Co, Trisha Alicia and Jason Eskridge.
This was the second Juneteenth the FJEC has held, having hosted one last year in the parking lot of First Missionary Baptist Church.
Sponsors for this year’s event included the city of Franklin, The Public, Franklin Pediatrics, Pinnacle Bank, Acadia Healthcare, New Hope Academy, One Gen Away, Renasant Bank, Wilson Bank and Trust, The Good Food Group, The MacFarlan Group, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Hard Bargain Association, Empowerment Community Church, New Birth SDA, Strong Tower Bible Church, Williamson County Democratic Party, First Missionary Baptist Church, Visit Franklin, Community Childcare, The Layden Team, Gentry Investment Properties, among others.
