Kroger is asking customers to consider supporting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, which they said has seen around a 50% increase in the need for food throughout their 46-county service area, in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the news release, the company has made a $25,000 contribution to support the food bank, and customers can either round up their grocery order to the nearest dollar, or choose to donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout.
The funds collected will be sent to Second Harvest to assist them with their COVID-19 response efforts, during a time when unemployment continues to rise and families rely on alternative food sources such as schools.
“We are happy to support Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee during this unprecedented time,” Corporate Affairs Manager for the Kroger Nashville division Melissa Eads said in a news release. “They are working hard to get food to those in need, and we know that many will want to join us in showing their support.”
The Kroger Company's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation previously committed $3 million to rapidly deploy hunger-relief resources to communities disproportionately impacted by the public health crisis.
