Law enforcement agencies across the county joined members of the Morris Heithcock Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 41 for their annual holiday Shop with a Cop event on Sunday, providing clothing and toys for more than 140 children.
The event took place at the Mallory Lane Walmart in Franklin and featured representation from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Franklin Police Department, Brentwood Police Department, Nolensville Police Department and Spring Hill Police Department, as well as various federal agencies.
Each child was allotted $200 to cover their needs, needs that the local FOP President Andy Green, who also retired from FPD, said was even greater due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been very difficult for a lot of people, especially at this time of year, when people who typically don't have a lot," Green said.
The group also holds a similar event in the summer to help children get clothing and supplies as they prepare to go back to school.
"SWAC is just a small way that local law enforcement agencies can help support their community," Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said in an email. "With 2020 being such a trying time for everyone especially with people losing jobs hopefully we been able to lift a burden for some parents and make Christmas a little happier."
More information about the Morris Heithcock Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 41 and their future events can be found here.
