The Board of Directors of Leadership Franklin has selected Franklin native Robert Blair as this year’s recipient of the Caroline J. Cross Award, per a release.
Blair has served on the Board of Education for the Franklin Special School District since 2003, and was elected as the Chair of the Board in 2020.
He has been recognized by the Tennessee School Boards Association among the Scholars Circle and the All-Tennessee School Board.
His community service includes work with Leadership Franklin and Youth Leadership Franklin, My Friend’s House, WAVES, Franklin/Williamson County Boys and Girls Club, and Franklin Tomorrow.
He is a past recipient of the Monroe and Mary Booker Award for Community Service and the Boys and Girls Club “Ed Moody Award for Excellence” for his advocacy on behalf of children.
Blair is the Education Director at Cummins Street Church of Christ. He owns B. Media Communications, a strategic planning and board development agency that provides communications strategies for nonprofits.
According to Leadership Franklin Board Chair Julian Bibb, “Robert Blair is a leader with a servant heart. He has a long history of community engagement working with the Franklin Special School District and many other nonprofits in our community.
"Over the years, Robert has received many honors and awards. Leadership Franklin is delighted to recognize Robert’s lifelong commitment to improving our community by presenting him with the annual Caroline J. Cross Leadership Award.”
Created as a class project in 2007, the Caroline J. Cross Award was established to honor Caroline J. Cross, Founding Executive Director of Leadership Franklin, and create an ongoing award that identifies a leader in the community who exemplifies the values and lessons of Leadership Franklin, per the release.
Criteria for nomination include leadership that motivates and inspires other individuals along with traits of creativity, character, dedication, and community service.
Past recipients of the award are (LFA: Leadership Franklin Alumnus): Jimmy Gentry; Rogers Anderson (LFA); Julian Bibb III (LFA); Scott Roley (LFA); Janet Keck; Alma McLemore (LFA); Rick Warwick; Emily Magid; Paige Pitts (LFA); Dr. Joseph Willoughby; Mary Mills; Judy Hayes; Brandy Blanton (LFA); Tom Lawrence (LFA), and Debbie Henry (LFA).
