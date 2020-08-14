The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will celebrate the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment on Tuesday with an online program that will explore the history and impact of the amendment that gave women the right to vote.
The online program will be held via Zoom from 1-2 p.m. and will feature guest speaker Deborah Fisher, who has served as the executive director of Tennessee Coalition for Open Government since 2013.
Fisher previously worked as a journalist for 25 years and is currently the director of the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies at Middle Tennessee State University.
Registration for the event can be found via the Brentwood Library website here, and more information about the LWV of Williamson County can be found here.
