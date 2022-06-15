Lee Company today announced in-person hiring events in Columbia on Saturday, July 9.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 142 Bear Creek Pike.
These events are opportunities for experienced technicians to apply for work in the trades, per the company.
Lee Company says it has more than 100 positions offered across 13 locations in Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky.
These listings reportedly offer “comprehensive benefits, and access to our trade training program called Lee Company University, that enable our employees to grow their skills into a long-term career,” per Shelley Lambing, Vice President of People Services at Lee Company.
The job openings in construction, as well as commercial and residential services, are open to people from a range of backgrounds, from furloughed workers to former military personnel and to the Spanish speaking community. The only prerequisite is that applicants have some experience in the field they are applying to.
What applicants can expect at each hiring event:
- Simple onsite application process with assistance
- Onsite interviews with hiring trade managers
- Full benefit and career path learning opportunities
- Job offers will be presented onsite
- Se habla español
Visit leecompany.com/hiringevent to learn more and to see job opportunities available today.
