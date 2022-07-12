Nashville Craft BevCo and Morning Glory Orchard hosted the Let's Get Peachy Tennessee Festival in Nolensville this past Saturday to celebrate the Orchard’s 20th Anniversary.
There were more than 60 vendors and seven food trucks at the event. Despite the rainy weather, Morning Glory Orchard was packed, with overflow parking and shuttles fully in use.
The event gave vendors the opportunity to showcase their work, particularly artists who are newer on the scene.
Artist Hannah Mathis of Glitter and Toadstools only began her job as a full-time artist one week prior to the event.
Although encompassing a wide variety of mediums and scenes, Mathis’ work primarily centers around depictions of mushrooms.
“In college, I became really fascinated with mushrooms," Mathis explained. "They’re like alien plants. They're not really plants. They're not animals. So I've always thought that was really cool. A lot of people seem really happy when they see this stuff, especially younger girls. I love seeing younger girls and thinking, ‘You kind of look like me when I was that age’ and I’m really inspired by that.
"My work’s a little weird but also cute. There are a lot of people who might not feel anything when they see it, but there certain people, especially younger girls, who do feel something when they see it. They get really excited and say, ‘That’s me.'”
Tree Butcher, another young artist at festival, shared a similar origin story. Butcher started her art business, Tree Lilys, one year ago after both she and her husband lost their jobs in the pandemic. Since then, she has attended festivals weekly to promote and sell her vintage handmade collages.
Butcher also began art early in life, finding her niche in collages in college.
“I went to boarding school for seven years, and I was very smart but also a troublemaker," Butcher said. "When I was in trouble, they made me work in the library where they were digitizing all of the lie records and old magazines. I would take home everything that they were trashing and just start ripping them apart and putting them together.
"Once I graduated I just kept doing this on my own spiritual path as a hobby. And then this came out of it. So now I do this full time. Like I pay my mortgage with art and everyday I'm like, ‘Wow, this is crazy!’”
Both Mathis and Butcher operate primarily through their online stores and events like Let's Get Peachy Tennessee.
