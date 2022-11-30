It was dark and stormy in Nashville on November 29th, but that didn’t stop the Christmas spirit from filling the Lipscomb University campus with holiday cheer.
Lipscomb University presented rang in the holiday season with the community at the 18th annual Lighting of the Green.
Nashville’s very own Christmas angel, Amy Grant, hosted the holiday concert with the help of her friends, the vocal trio Selah and Michael Tait, the lead singer of the Newsboys.
“It’s just so good for us to be together tonight,” said Grant with a smile after opening the celebration with her song “To Be Together.”
Also joining Grant were Lipscomb’s acapella group Sanctuary and choirs from Lipscomb Academy and Lipscomb University.
Those unable to attend the event were able to join a virtual live stream for a chance to partake in the festivities.
Festivities began at 4 p.m. to give attendees an opportunity to explore the Merry Marketplace. The collection of holiday vendors offered a variety of knick knacks and festive items that are perfect for gift shopping.
A portion of the proceeds made by the vendors will be donated to Lipscomb’s Associated Women of Lipscomb scholarship fund, another tradition of the holiday event.
The Haley Sue Foundation, created in honor of former Lipscomb student Haley Sue Pearson, was selling baked goods.
Lipscomb senior Mallory Pedigo is president of the Pi Delta social club on the University’s campus and she explained why the cause is so important to its members.
“We just want to be kind souls toward other people and lend a helping hand.”
“Haley’s Merry Little Christmas” aims to raise money each year to help underprivileged children have their own Christmas.
Children also had the opportunity to do festive crafts and take memorable photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Special guest Michael Tait surprised the crowd when he appeared to sing his own rendition of “Chesnuts Roasting on an Open Fire.”
The Christian rock singer shared that the song was often heard in his home during the holidays when he was growing up.
“When I heard this song, I always knew it was Christmas time,” said Tait.
Grant closed the concert with an exuberant version of “Emmanuel” that got the crowd excited for the main event of the tree lighting.
Lipscomb President Candice McQueen took the stage to give thanks to everyone involved in the concert and to announce a surprise scholarship made by an anonymous donor in honor of Amy Grant.
The scholarship was presented to Lipscomb student David Green, who is a part of Sanctuary and the university’s choir.
Walt Leaver, Lipscomb’s Vice President of University Relations, and his wife were given the honor of “lighting” the Christmas trees. Leaver, who will soon be retiring, has organized events for the university, including all 18 years of Lighting of the Green, since 1994.
The Lighting of the Green has become a tradition that brings together Nashville’s community during a season of love and joy. Lipscomb senior Morgan Hurley attended the event with her grandparents.
“They were blown away at how well put-together the event was, and how much of a presence Lipscomb had in the community,” said Hurley.
"Lighting of the Green was a wonderful and heartfelt experience. It was most certainly an event for the whole family, my favorite part was the free pictures with Santa Claus and hearing the Gospel Choir. I will certainly be returning next year, then as alumni."
On December 4, Amy Grant will be part of the Kennedy Center Honors along with Gladys Knight, U2, and others. She will become the first contemporary Christian artist to receive the award.
