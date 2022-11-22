Lipscomb University is celebrating the start of the holiday season with the 18th annual Lighting of the Green, the community’s festive holiday tradition. This year’s event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29, outside Lipscomb's Allen Arena.
Festivities will begin at 4 p.m., giving attendees the opportunity to explore the Merry Marketplace, which houses a variety of holiday vendors, in McQuiddy Gymnasium and take free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Allen Arena.
The main event of the evening is the holiday concert hosted by Christian music artist Amy Grant which begins at 6 p.m. The concert will also feature a slate of special guests and Lipscomb’s ensemble Sanctuary and Gospel Choir and choirs from Lipscomb Academy and Lipscomb University.
The evening will conclude with the lighting of the campus’ Christmas tree in the Allen Arena Mall.
According to the University, surface parking in the Shinn Center lot and University Park Drive will be blocked off from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Overflow parking will be available in the Stokes lot and Lipscomb Academy football field lots. Handicap parking will be available in the Allen Arena parking garage.
Shuttles will run from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. from Woodmont Hills Church (3710 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN, 37204) to help provide parking for the jolly evening.
