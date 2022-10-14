Lipscomb University will host political analyst and former White House advisor David Gergen in November as part of the university's 2022 Don R. Elliott Distinguished Presidential Lectures series.
According to a news release, the event will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. in the George Shinn Center with a reception in Shinn Lobby at 5 p.m.
Gergen served in the administrations of former Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, and is the author of "Hearts Touched with Fire: How Great Leaders are Made."
"His decades as a trusted voice on national issues, and years of teaching and mentoring young people to offer a stirring playbook for the next generation of change-makers," the news release reads.
"By linking lessons of the past with the ever-changing practice of leadership today, Gergen reveals the time-tested secrets of dynamic leadership while sharing the wisdom of the past into an invaluable guide for leaders of our future."
More information about the event, including registration, can be found here.
