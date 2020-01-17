The Historic Franklin Masonic Hall Foundation will launch its 2020 Witness History lecture series with local attorney, author and historian Tony Turnbow as guest speaker Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. at Franklin Masonic Hall.
Turnbow will present “After Hamilton: Aaron Burr in Franklin, Tennessee.”
“With the current cultural phenomenon surrounding the highly critically acclaimed Broadway hit musical Hamilton, we think it is quite fitting to have a discussion that will present several of our Founding Fathers and political influencers of the Early Republic period with a fresh perspective," said Rachael Finch, executive director of the Historic Franklin Masonic Hall Foundation. “One created the national economy and was Secretary of the Treasury; the other was Vice President of the United States.
“Both men were brilliant, charismatic and ambitious. But on July 11, 1804, one decision — one bullet — changed the trajectory of history. However, the chase for Aaron Burr and people associated with his capture will make this presentation quite fascinating.”
Turbow is an attorney with the law firm King, Turnbow, Smith & Vanzin PLLP in Franklin. He is also a historian and author whose most recent book, Hardened to Hickory: The Missing Chapters of Andrew Jackson’s Life, will be available for purchase following his presentation.
The Historic Franklin Masonic Hall is located at 115 Second Ave. S. There is free parking in the Second Avenue South parking garage or on the street. This is a free event and open to the public. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin promptly at 7.
For additional information on the Historic Franklin Masonic Hall Foundation’s upcoming events, contact Rachael Finch at rachael.finch@hfmhfoundation.orgor visit the website at www.hfmhfoundation.org.
