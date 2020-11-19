Franklin resident Judy Beaudin, owner of Scrumptious Catering and a competitive cook and baker, cooked and stirred her way to victory last week in the first World Food Championships Virtual Food Sport Competition.
Beaudin claimed the top prize in the Holiday Happy Hour category. Her winning cocktail and appetizer pairing — Toasted Walnut Sweet Potato Biscuit Sliders with Nutcracker Ale Brown Sugar Glazed Ham & Spiced Beerberry Jam paired with The Naughty Nutcracker Cocktail — landed her in the top spot over more than 50 competitors in her category.
Three finalists were named in each of 10 categories via Facebook, with final-round Facebook Live Zoom events for five of these airing on World Food Championships’ Facebook page.
Beaudin cooked and presented live on Nov. 10 along with the remaining two finalists and was named the winner that evening.
This is Beaudin’s third year as a World Food Championships competitor. She placed fourth in the 2018 World Dessert Championships, and was Top 12 in the 2019 World Dessert Championship.
More information on Beaudin can be found on her Facebook page.
