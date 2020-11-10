On the Friday of the 156th anniversary of the Battle of Franklin, the Lotz House is partnering with the American Red Cross to host its ninth annual blood drive on the property of the house in Franklin.
The blood drive will occur Friday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Lotz House is located at 1111 Columbia Ave. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. Everyone who attempts to give will receive a voucher for a free tour of the historic home.
“We are devoted to preserving the history of The Battle of Franklin while also making a positive impact on the community,” said Thomas Y. Cartwright, Lotz House executive director. “We are taking this opportunity to honor the lives that were lost in this historic battle 156 years ago, while helping those in the community who are fighting for their lives today.”
To commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Franklin the Lotz House will offer a battlefield walking tour led by Cartwright at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, and Monday, Nov. 30. This two-hour tour is limited and reservations are required.
Thousands of lives were lost during the Battle of Franklin, and the Lotz House was turned into a makeshift hospital to help the injured. The Lotz House holds this blood drive event annually to honor the memory of the lives that were lost and to help those currently in their own battle.
The battlefield walking tour will cost $30 per person. Reservations are required by calling the Lotz House at 615-790-7190 or emailing [email protected]. Tickets are limited.
