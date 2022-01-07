The 18th annual Mardi Gras Ball benefiting the family and children’s services nonprofit My Friend’s House will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Cool Springs in Franklin.
“The Mardi Gras Ball is a unique event that provides an opportunity to celebrate with those in the community who share the same vision and heart for the special at-risk youth served at My Friend’s House,” Kaitlyn Dixon, executive development director for the nonprofit, said in a press release.
All funds raised will go to My Friend’s House operating budget and to retire the debt on a new home built in 2019.
As in years past, area couples have volunteered for the Mardi Gras Ball Royal Court. With a unique voting system, nominees battle each other to see who can raise the most money and become the King and Queen of the Royal Court. The 2022 Mardi Gras Ball Royal Court nominees are: Clyde and Lindsey Baumgartner, Zane and Kristin Martin, and Jeff and Jaclyn Ledbetter.
“The Mardi Gras Ball is a fun and exciting way for community members to raise much needed funding for My Friend’s House,” Courtney Theis, 2022 Mardi Gras Ball chair, said in the release. “In fact, the Court Couples reach out to their friends for financial support and help us bring in new donors every year. This Ball is critical to the agency’s operating support by providing nearly 25 percent of our annual overhead.”
The Ball will also include a four-course dinner and dancing with live music provided by Music City Rhythm Revue, a seven-piece band led by Vince Wynn. Tickets for the event are $250 each, $2,000 for a table of eight, or $3,000 for a table of 12. Sponsorships are available from $1,000 to $20,000.
The Mardi Gras Ball has a reputation for being a highlight of the year for fundraising events in Williamson County because of the fun and exciting atmosphere, according to the release. The evening commences with a lively, Mardi-Gras-like-parade entrance and includes top-notch entertainment, first-class cuisine, an informative program, the revealing of the Mardi Gras Ball King and Queen, and culminates, of course, with dancing throughout the night.
For more information about My Friend’s House or the Mardi Gras Ball, visit My Friend’s House website or contact Kaitlyn Dixonat (615)790-8553 or [email protected].
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.