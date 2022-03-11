The Franklin Transit Authority announced Friday that mask requirements for passengers on its vehicles and in its transportation hubs will be extended until April 18, in accordance with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Extra precautions and measures, by the Franklin Transit Authority, in sanitizing and disinfecting the buses and Franklin Transit Center, continue daily to help keep transit passengers and drivers safe. Masks are available in the Transit Center lobby and on board all buses.
For more information on routes, visit the website or call 615-628-0260.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.