For those planning to attend the Men of St. Paul’s 62nd annual BBQ Saturday, July 23, four words of advice:
Come hungry. Arrive early.
The popular event held each year at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in downtown Franklin will get underway at 2 p.m. and will last “until the food runs out.” Closing time, in other words, is up in the air — the aromatic air, to be sure.
Considering the choice of smoked meats, plentiful sides and delectable desserts, it’s no wonder the word spreads each year and the Men run out of food.
“Until 2020’s COVID-19 outbreak, this event had both a carry-out and dine-in component," BBQ chairman Alan Robertson said in a press release. “As a result of that uncertainty, we re-imagined the event as carry-out only.
“In 2021, we were surprised by the evidently ‘pent-up’ demand for our efforts. Demand exceeded supply to such an extent that we even had to have a ‘make-up’ day later last summer.
“Rather than risk a repeat of the overwhelming success of 2021, we will start serving at 2 p.m. and continue to serve until the food runs out. So, a fair bit of advice would be to show up early, or consider pre-ordering your food.”
Meals of chicken and pork and various sides will be all pre-packaged and are available for $15. Bulk items such as pork by the pound, pork butts, whole chickens and chicken leg quarters will be available as well while supplies last.
Additionally, the Women of St. Paul will be on providing baked goods for purchase at the event.
In order to avoid disappointment, the group recommends pre-orders for these bulk items and “family packs” that can be made through the event website through noon Thursday, July 21.
As far back as 1960, the MOSP has undertaken its BBQ event in support of various in-reach and outreach efforts to serve St. Paul and the community.
Proceeds from the BBQ will continue to go toward such diverse groups and programs as WAVES, Franktown Open Hearts, Mountaintop Ministries, Daughters of the King, CITY, Boys and Girls Club and the church’s youth programs.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 510 West Main Street in Franklin.
