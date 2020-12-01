TnAchieves, a partnering organization to the TN Promise Scholarship, is seeking mentors for the class of 2021.
According to their website, Williamson County is in need of 196 mentors and 2,000 statewide to aid Tennessee high school seniors in working towards their next venture into young adulthood.
Mentors don't need to have an education background, and will receive training in how to best assist students as a task-master, resource and encourager.
- As a task-master, mentors ensure that students are aware of and meeting important deadlines.
- As a resource, mentors provide answers to questions and connect students with valuable college resources.
- As an encourager, mentors ensure that students meet their full potential.
Mentors will invest 10-15 hours annually assisting 5-10 high school seniors, which according to their website, equates to less than one hour per month.
"TnAchieves designed its mentoring program so even the busiest executive, parent or young professional can make a meaningful impact," the website reads.
Mentors will primarily work with students virtually, via phone call, text message or video conference, using the programs new TnAchieves CONNECT virtual mentoring platform that allows mentors and students to work together from home and on their own schedule.
Mentors must be at least 21 years old and pass a background check along with participating in required training.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 4, and more information about becoming a mentor or learning about other resources provided TnAchieves can be found here.
