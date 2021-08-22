Several Middle Tennessee first responder agencies have teamed up to ask folks to donate blood.
The Metro Nashville Police Department, Nashville-Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Nashville Fire Department, Brentwood Police Department, Brentwood Fire and Rescue, Nolensville Fire Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office have teamed up with the American Red Cross, Ascension Saint Thomas and the Tennessee Titans to encourage 2,977 to give blood by Sept. 10 as part of the "Remembering the Badges" blood drive.
Eligible donors are encouraged to donate at several community blood drives throughout the metro Nashville area from Sept. 7-10 with the goal of collecting the 2,977 pints of blood in remembrance of the 2,977 innocent victims of the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.
“This year, we are going to set aside our competition and work collectively to memorialize the lives lost 20 years ago,” Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said in a news release. “Together, we will make a difference in our community by helping others through blood donation.”
Last week Blood Assurance announced a need for blood donations as supplies have been further strained by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The need for blood has not diminished as our country begins the process of re-opening businesses and travel,” Jason Streger, Red Cross Donor Recruitment Account Manager in the Nashville area, said in the news release. “Our officers have continued to respond to a number of calls involving persons with traumatic injuries as summer travel begins to pick up. We need our donors to commit to respond to this need, as we do to daily emergencies, throughout the summer during our 'Remembering the Badges' drives.”
The "Remembering the Badges" blood drive marks a 13-year partnership with the Red Cross and is one of the largest-sponsored blood drives in Tennessee with what is normally called the "Battle of the Badges" blood drive, which supports law enforcement and fire personnel, while helping to save lives through blood donation.
Blood can be safely donated every 56 days and Power Reds can be donated every 112 days. Platelets can be given every seven days — up to 24 times a year, and extra public health and safety precautions have been implemented by the American Red Cross due to the pandemic.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are encouraged to wear a mask during donation.
To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: rememberingthebadges or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, and a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Upcoming Remembering the Badges Blood Drive locations:
- Tuesday, Sept. 7, 1:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m. – Nolensville Drive at Nolensville First UMC in Fellowship Hall, 7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135.
- Wednesday, Sept. 8, and Thursday, Sept. 9, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. - Brentwood Drive at Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Way, Brentwood, TN 37027.
- Friday, Sept. 10, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. - Music City Drive at Cornerstone Church, 726 West Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, TN 37115
- From Monday, Sept. 6, through Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., donors can also make appointments to donate blood at the American Red Cross donation center at 2201 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.