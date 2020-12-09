Christmas will be the topic of discussion when Franklin Tomorrow presents its monthly FrankTalks event Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Specifically, it will be a festive webinar all about Christmas and holiday activities in and around Franklin. Tune in to hear how to make holiday season fun while still staying safe, learn helpful holiday tips, and play some games and interact with Franklin community members.
Speakers include Mayor Ken Moore, Lauren Ward from Visit Franklin and Pike Williams from the Refuge Center for Counseling. Also on hand will be Jack Daniel's brand ambassador Zach Helton to show how to make a holiday cocktail, and there will be a performance by Studio Tenn, with more surprises expected.
The event will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page. After the event, it will be posted on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and YouTube channel.
FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Centerand Renasant Bank. Click here to RSVP.
