Downtown Franklin was all aglow Friday for the Heritage Foundation’s Holiday Magic on Main launch event at Five Points, according to a press release from the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.
The Heritage Foundation and its division the Downtown Franklin Association have partnered with Visit Franklin and the city of Franklin to announce Holiday Magic on Main, presented by First Citizens National Bank.
Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley began the program with comments about the month-long celebration of the holidays in Franklin, safe holiday shopping, family photo opportunities, an online downtown window display contest and surprise appearances by carolers, musicians and Dickens characters.
She then invited David Hopkins with First Citizens National Bank and Franklin Mayor Ken Moore to share a few words, followed by the presentation of the proclamation stating December was officially “Holiday Magic on Main” month.
The program concluded with the lighting of the iconic NOEL rooftop sign above Starbucks, with its history provided by building owner Karen Noel Cochran. The Music City String Quartet preformed a rendition of “The First Noel” while Franklin Town Crier John Mather signaled the lighting of the sign.
For schedule updates through December, follow the social media accounts for the Heritage Foundation and DFA, @downtownfranklintn on Instagram, @downtown.franklin on Facebook and on the website.
