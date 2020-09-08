Hard Bargain Association, a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to preservation, affordable housing and revitalization of the historic African-American Hard Bargain neighborhood in Franklin, will host its Hard Bargain Celebration Dinner Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m.
The evening, which will be in a virtual setting, will include discussions from prominent female community leaders from the neighborhood and from Franklin such as Dorena Williamson. She is a prominent local author of three children’s books including GraceFull, which addresses the topic of homelessness and affordable housing. Entertainment will be provided by the Mrs. Brauinger “Braun,” the “Gold Female Song Vocalist of the Year 2020” and “Female Songwriter of the Year 2019.”
There will be an online auction with items from establishments throughout Franklin. Tickets to the virtual bidding experience may be purchased at the Hard Bargain Association website. Attendees will receive your exclusive access via email after buying a ticket to the Celebration Dinner.
The Hard Bargain Association Dinner is presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners and title sponsor LP Builders. Along with friends and family of Hard Bargain Association sponsors are Solomon Builders, BancorpSouth, Bristol Development Group, BGA, First Horizon, Lipman Brothers, Reliant Bank, Empowerment Community Church, Vanderbilt University, Stites & Harbison, Downton Franklin Rotary, Williamson Herald, PLA Media, McCann-Hubbard Attorneys at Law, HCA Healthcare, and Community Housing Partnership.
“Hard Bargain Association has overcome many obstacles this year such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it brought to our senior residents,” Hard Bargain Executive Director Derrick Solomon said. “We had to postpone new builds, rehab projects, ensure that our senior residents with preexisting conditions had meals and household supplies.”
Solomon added that the issue of affordable housing in Franklin, where the median sales price is $525,000, is critical.
“Many of your nurses, teachers, fire and police officers that were born here cannot afford to live here,” he said. “Hard Bargain Association builds new homes and sells them below market value for low- to moderate-income families and individuals. Through the Rehab Program, volunteers help repair homes for elderly residents in the neighborhood.
“We are grateful for our partners and volunteers who help us make Hard Bargain a thriving neighborhood.”
