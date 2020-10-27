Cool Springs Brewery in Franklin will be the site of the November membership meeting for the Nashville Ski Club Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.
Members are encouraged to come early and enjoy the brewery's happy hour from 4-6 p.m. and mingle with other likeminded folks before and after the social meeting. Cool Springs Brewery is located at 600A Frazier Drive, Suite 135.
The Nashville Ski Club hosts ski and snowboarding trips for its members. Destinations for the upcoming season include Telluride, Colo.; Beaver Creek, Colo.; Grindelwald, Switzerland with an optional extension to Venice Italy; and Snowmass, Colo.
The Nashville Ski Club, a nonprofit membership organization, has been serving Middle Tennessee since 1962. When not on the slopes, members can be found doing other outdoor activities such as kayaking, hiking, and much more — and socially distanced for safety.
For more information, visit the group’s website or email [email protected].
The Nashville Ski Club is also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
