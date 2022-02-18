This weekend, The Independence Fund organized a retreat to curtail veteran suicide, hosted at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Cool Springs.
The Independence Fund is a national Veterans Service Organization established in 2007 to serve the individuals who have served their country, the families of those wounded veterans and their caregivers. The organization also advocates and lobbies on the behalf of veterans and military caregivers.
The retreat is a product of The Independence Fund’s Operation Resiliency and aims to focus on mental health specifically for veterans of Charlie Company, 1-502 Infantry Regiment. Operation Resiliency reunites post-Sept. 11 military units who endured common traumas. The retreat targets veteran suicide to preempt it.
The soldiers of C. Co 1-502 deployed to the Middle East around this time in 2003 with the remainder of the 101st Airborne Division for what ultimately became Operation Iraqi Freedom. Charlie Company engaged in over 10.5 consecutive hours of firefight near Hillah south of Baghdad, Iraq. Sergeant Brandon Rowe was killed in the firefight, and another team member suffered a gunshot wound yet recovered, later being awarded a Purple Heart.
The same combat incident earned the unit’s members a total of six Bronze Stars and one Silver Star. The firefight outside Hillah resulted in 80 enemy casualties. Many of the unit members involved therein were also redeployed after returning home, but they all dealt with the challenges of transitioning, whether to new units or to civilian life.
The Franklin retreat began two days after The Independence Fund announced it would mount a coalition of 21 military and veteran support organizations to fight for the Department of Veterans Affairs to amend a set of restrictions to its caregiver support program that will eliminate stipends for at least 6,700 military caregivers over the next year, according to a press release the nonprofit put out on Tuesday.
"The VA's new regulation was unnecessary. The prior regulation was still legal, and the VA could have simply used that regulation for the new Veterans. By making eligibility more restrictive, tens of thousands of Veterans will be denied entry into the program, or will be kicked out despite the physical and mental sacrifices they made for our country," says The Independence Fund's Executive Vice President, CAPT Bob Carey, USN (Ret).
"The VA's new regulation is too restrictive, arbitrarily applied and leaves critical gaps in support for these military families."
Also on Tuesday, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said top officials would re-evaluate the impending regulations to the VA's Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, which has 33,000 enrollees. McDonough has attributed re-evaluation to the feedback the department has gotten, which he admitted has “worried” him.
Thursday evening opened the retreat with the “Hero Walk,” and Friday involved a service project as part of what the nonprofit calls Operation Stand Down. The retreat at Embassy Suites will last through Sunday.
