The newest location for the Corner Pub in Cool Springs will open next week to start the new year.
The restaurant's Facebook page for its Brentwood location shared Tuesday that the new spot in Cool Springs will open Monday, Jan. 4. Service will run seven days a week.
"We can’t thank you all enough for your welcome to the neighborhood," the post shared. "Our Corner Pub family is excited to be of service to the community.
"So grab the family and come see what we’ve done to the place."
There are already two locations in Williamson County -- one on Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood and the other off of Columbia Avenue in Franklin -- and four locations overall (the others in Bellevue and downtown Nashville).
Cool Springs will make for the Corner Pub's fifth location.It will be located on 9200 Carothers Parkway in suite 100, close to a bevy of Cool Springs' office complexes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.