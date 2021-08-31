The Franklin Theatre, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary of reopening with live performances, community events and movies, has announced the addition of a new series of programs to launch in September.
Known as the Family Spotlight Series, the lineup includes performance genres such as masterful juggling, cirque-style acrobatic feats, tap dancing, life-like dinosaur encounters, and theatrical magic and comedy. The series begins Sept. 11 with Mark Nizer’s 4D Theatre.
Curated in order to expose young audiences to the power of the performing arts and create shared multi-generational theatrical memories, the Family Spotlight Series represents the latest in a diverse performance schedule at the Franklin Theatre for the 2021-22 season.
“While The Franklin Theatre is renowned for live music and movies, we continue to look for ways to welcome people of all ages to the theater through fun and imaginative shows,” said Meg Hershey, CEO for the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, owner and operator of the nonprofit Franklin Theatre. “The shows on the Family Spotlight Series not only spark laughter, curiosity and awe, but also give parents and grandparents opportunities to create lasting memories through live theater.”
The shows on the 2021-22 Family Spotlight Series include:
Mark Nizer’s 4-D Theatre
Sept. 11, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Whether juggling laser beams at 1,000 rpms, or five pingpong balls being thrown 20 feet in the air using only his mouth, or even juggling a burning propane tank, a running electric carving knife and a 16-pound bowling ball, Mark Nizer’s combination of original comedy, world class juggling, movement, music and technology is “nothing less than brilliant” (Performance Magazine).
Cirque-tacular's Spooktacular
Oct. 29-30, three shows (Oct. 29 at 8 p.m., Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.)
Spooks, specters and scaredy-cats contort and cavort through a high-flying circus of scare. Vampires soar, skeletons stagger and acrobatic cats romp through a humorously haunted bazaar of the bizarre. Indulge your inner eerie in Spooktacular, a family-friendly, bone-chilling delight!
Rhythmic Circus: Holiday Shuffle (optional add-on show)
Dec. 3-4 (Dec. 3 at 8 p.m., Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.)
A perfectly un-traditional holiday experience for the entire family — Four world-renowned hoofers and a swingin’ eight-piece band inject the signature Rhythmic Circus style of rapid-fire tap into upbeat holiday classics. Experiencing an adrenaline-soaked Rhythmic Circus show is like witnessing the rebirth of an art form, one that forged all kinds of stylistic hybrids, but is something else entirely.
Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live
March 12-13 (March 12 at noon, 2 p.m., 8 p.m.; March 13 at 8 p.m.)
“A delightful and educational date with the dinos that provides visual oomph to rival ‘The Lion King.’” — Chicago Tribune. Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live guides your family on a breathtaking tour that begins in pre-historic Australia. You’ll observe, meet and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazingly life-like dinosaurs and other creatures presented in a theatrical performance that will thrill and entertain.
SNAP: Contemporary Mystery Performance
May 6-7 (May 6 at 8 p.m., May 7 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.)
Poof! Presto! Snap! Playing with space, time and the otherworldly, this eclectic ensemble of South Korean illusionists will boggle your mind with their impressive powers of prestidigitation. Mixing dexterous sleight of hand, Chaplin-esque vaudevillian comedy and ingenious visual effects, SNAP conjures a marvelous, magical and hilarious cabaret perfect for the whole family.
Series subscriptions and individual tickets and to all Family Spotlight performances are now available by clicking here, by calling 615-538-2076 or at the box office.
