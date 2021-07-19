The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club, with the assistance of District 6760 Assistant Gov. Jeff Brasher, inducted new leadership at its bi-weekly meeting July 12.
Bill Kreager was inducted as president, Kathy Reynolds as president elect, Patrick Shairs as past president and CJ Monte as president designee. Steve Bacon and Candida Bannister will continue in their roles as treasurer and secretary respectively.
In addition, Helen Stewart, Steve Chandler, Carol Crosby and Andy Hawkins were inducted to three-year board terms. Jeff Ledbetter, Mark Grosvenor and Don Beatty completed their terms on the board.
“Patrick Shairs did a great job of leading us through the COVID pandemic over the past year and I’m looking forward to continuing the great momentum that we’ve built up,” Kreager said. “I appreciate and am humbled by the trust our club members have placed in me. As a founding member, I’m proud of not only the growth of our club since 2017 but also the impact we’ve made on the community.”
DFRC was recently recognized as the Most Outstanding Club in District 6760 during the District 6760 awards presentations. The club had previously been recognized as the District 6760 Large Club of the Year in its first two years of existence in 2018 and 2019.
The club has resumed meeting in person at the Williamson County Enrichment Center on the first and third Mondays of each month at 5:30 p.m. The club now has more than 150 members dedicated to service both locally and internationally. More information can be found on its website or on the club’s Facebook page.
