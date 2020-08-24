The TMA Group announced Monday the addition of three new members to the transportation nonprofit's board of directors, each with “leadership and knowledge of the area.”
Joining the board are Robert Blair of B. Media Communications, Marianne Schroer, a childhood advocacy consultant, and Charita Upkins, entrepreneur and managing director of Beautycounter.
““Throughout the history of the Transportation Management Association, we have had a very qualified and engaged board,” Glenn McGehee, TMA chairman, said in a news release. “We continue this tradition with the addition of Robert Blair, Marianne Schroer and Charita Upkins to the TMA board.
“These individuals are active in the Franklin and Cool Springs area with their long-standing respective business and community involvement. Their leadership and knowledge of the area will be of great benefit to the organization as we continue the growth of TMA’s innovative local and regional transportation solutions.”
Robert Blair
Owner – B. Media Communications
Regarding his appointment to The TMA board of directors, Blair said: “It is my honor to serve on the TMA board of directors. The organization’s service to our region is invaluable in providing innovative transportation solutions. I hope to contribute by providing resources and insight that hopefully will further the mission and goals of this great organization and board of directors.”
- Robert Blair is a native of Franklin and longtime business owner. B. Media Communications offers business strategy and marketing expertise to small businesses and nonprofits. Blair serves as an elected Franklin Special School District board member (16 years) and is current vice chair; additionally, he is involved with Franklin Downtown Rotary Evening Club, Franklin Tomorrow, Leadership Franklin, Franklin Boys & Girls Club, Williamson County WAVES (past president) and New Hope Academy, to name a few. He is a Franklin native; Nashville State Technical School emphasis on Media Communications and Production.
Marianne Schroer
Childhood Advocacy Consultant
Regarding her appointment to The TMA board of directors, Schroer said: “While I have always loved the TMA Group and their work in the community, I had firsthand experience with them during my time at the Drug Court and CASA. In both situations we had clients who depended on the Trolley for transportation and it was a lifesaver for them. I am honored to support them by serving on the board of directors.”
- Marianne Schroer has a lifetime career in counseling psychology, recently serving as coordinator at the 21st Drug Court for the 21st Judicial District prior to serving as executive director of Williamson County CASA for six years, retiring in 2019. She is currently serving as president of the Tennessee CASA state board of directors, in addition to serving as a member of the African American Heritage Society and Leadership Franklin boards. Also, she has served on the Battle of Franklin Trust, Franklin’s Charge, Heritage Foundation, and the state Recovery Court Board. Schroer holds a Masters of Arts in Counseling Psychology from Trevecca Nazarene University and a B.A. in Social Work from the University of Kentucky. She has lived in Franklin since 1982. She and her husband, John, have three children and one grandchild.
Charita Upkins
Entrepreneur and Managing Director of Beautycounter
Regarding her appointment to The TMA board of directors, Upkins said: “I am looking forward to serving on the Transportation Management Association board, as I believe in its strong mission to provide smarter commute choices, which will help lessen the impact of traffic. I am also very excited that our multimodal transportation approach not only helps employers and communities, but that it can also help lessen the stress on the environment.”
- Charita Upkins is an entrepreneur and serves as managing director of Beautycounter, a national company that prioritizes the use of, and lobbies for healthier and safer ingredients in personal care products, with a mission to get safer products into the hands of everyone. An active community leader, Upkins believes in living a life of gratitude and giving back to the community. A lifetime member of Friends of Vanderbilt Children’s hospital, she is passionate about healthy living, the needs of children, and the underserved. Additionally, her board involvement includes Franklin Housing Collaborative and Better Health4Kids. Married with two children, she and her family have called Williamson County home for over 23 years.
Additional members of The TMA Group board of directors include: Mayor Rogers Anderson, Williamson County; Ken Browning, Vanderbilt Medical Center; David Burt; Story Construction LLC; Chris Czarka, Nissan North America; Brad Dunn, Pinnacle Bank; Pat Emery, Hall Emery; Elizabeth McCreary, Williamson Inc.; Glenn McGehee, SouthStar LLC; Julie Miller, Williamson Medical Center; Mayor Ken Moore, city of Franklin; Bob Murphy, KCI Technologies Inc.; Dave Pelton, Energy and Environmental Consultant; Mark Robbins, The Franklin Chop House; Daniel Spann, Barge Solutions; Mort Stein, Charter Properties; Cyril Stewart, Cyril Stewart, AIA, and John Wingo, Stites & Harbison PLLC.
Established in 1988, The TMA Group says it is a regional leader in customizing innovative, environmentally-friendly multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities.
