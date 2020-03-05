Mississippian and Presbyterian minister Thomas Markham had a front row seat at some of the Civil War’s greatest events including the Vicksburg Siege, the fall of Atlanta and the Battle of Franklin.
His first-hand accounts through letters to friends and family, including those at Franklin’s Carnton mansion, will be discussed by speaker Joseph Ricci at Sunday’s Franklin Civil War Round Table.
The program will begin at 3 p.m. at Franklin’s Hiram Mason Lodge, located at 115 South Second Ave. in Franklin, as part of a special presentation.
Tours of the building will be conducted after Ricci’s presentation.
Ricci, a native of New Orleans and a graduate assistant at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, La., is currently working on his thesis, A Tear of Patriotism: Brigadier General George Day Wagner and the Advanced Line at the Battle of Franklin.
He has served as curator at New Orleans’ oldest museum, Confederate Memorial Hall, and has contributed to publications about Thomas Markham and the postwar years of Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood.
For more information, contact gregwade55@yahoo.com.
