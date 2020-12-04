Connectus Health Midwifery is bringing a new option for midwifery care and women’s health services to the Lenox Village area beginning Dec. 7in the Ascension Medical Group St. Thomas clinic space.
According to a press release, this will be the third Connectus Health Midwifery clinic location in the Nashville area, with others located at Priest Lake (2637 Murfreesboro Pike) and Vine Hill (601 Benton Ave.) The organization offers a full range of women’s health services, including prenatal care; birth planning assistance; an on-call midwife available after hours; family planning; contraception care; gynecological procedures and preventative services.
“Our team of certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) is very excited to have this opportunity to introduce our midwifery practice to another part of our community,” said Caroline Portis-Jenkins, Connectus Co-CEO. “We believe that high-quality and affordable health care services should be available to anyone who needs them, and offering a third location for midwifery care allows us to provide individualized care for even more women in Nashville."
The group attends births at Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital, which boasts a Birthing Center with state-of-the-art facilities including private labor and delivery suites, birthing rooms with large tubs and additional labor support tools, postpartum rooms with 24-hour lactation support and specialists and more. Connectus’ CNMs can attend VBAC and VBA2C births with support from a collaborating physician.
Connectus Health Midwifery at Lenox Village, located at 6130 Nolensville Pike in Nashville and not far from Nolensville and Brentwood, will be open on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and appointments are currently being accepted. New or existing patients can schedule an appointment by calling Connectus at 615-292-9770.
