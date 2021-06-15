Jonathan Newell, owner of NolenSpot, a coworking office business, is decidedly bullish about his company’s prospects.
“Coworking spaces was a good idea before COVID,” Newell, 38, said. “After COVID, it became a great idea.”
Located at 7209 Haley Industrial Boulevard, NolenSpot offers clients a quiet office with a desk, chair, WI-FI and coffee. Every desk is adjustable, so clients can choose to sit or stand while they work. Opened in March 2019, the monthly fee also includes access to a conference room, housekeeping services and printers and scanners. The fees, which start at $400, are based on office location (offices with windows cost more) and size.
“We offer office space that meets our clients’ needs and budget. Spaces like ours offer business people a safe way to get out of your house and escape the chaos,” Newell said. “Nearly everyone who has looked at our space eventually gets around to saying, “I just have to get out of my house. Too many people there.”
The trend toward coworking space is undeniable. Some companies have moved to hybrid workforce options, which include having some employees return to the office, while others work from home. No doubt this has been driven in part by the desire to enhance workers’ safety in a post COVID world. But it’s also true that when most office workers started working from home, it became apparent that, in many instances, the concept worked. Many businesses saw an opportunity to cut office infrastructure expenses.
The coworking concept seems to be especially well suited for startups too. Often, these businesses can’t afford to rent office space in traditional brick and mortar settings. With the option to rent month to month, entrepreneurs face lower risks.
I asked Newell, who also owns a human resources technology company, why he thought a coworking model would succeed in a small town.
“There are a lot of small home-based businesses here,” he noted. “I had 13 offices. I thought some people must need office space.”
He was right. Within eight months all of his offices were rented. He has since expanded to approximately 25 offices. Apparently, once clients try it, they like the arrangement.
“About 70 percent of our renters convert to an annual lease within about two months,” Newell said. “Another advantage of this set up is convenience. If you live in Nolensville, it’s nice not to have to commute an hour each way to Nashville.”
With so many people working out of small offices and coming and going throughout the day, clients might worry about noise interrupting their focus. Not so, according to Newell.
“Each office has a little speaker that produces a sound that actually trains your brain not to focus on direct sound like a hallway conversation. Conversations outside your office become garbled,” he said. “It adds something extra to our soundproofing."
Eric Scavelli, Executive Director of Titan Staffing Solutions, is a NolenSpot client.
“This arrangement works very well,” he said. “I get some privacy I can’t get at home. Too many distractions there, and, I find I’m more productive going to an office.”
Scavelli supervises a team of executive recruiters.
“I have nine employees working in different parts of the country in four different states,” he said. “It works very well and as an added bonus, not renting traditional office space has allowed me to consolidate office related expenses.”
Does coworking lead to greater levels of worker satisfaction? According to a Harvard Business Review article, studies have shown people who belong to them report levels of thriving that approach an average of six on a seven-point scale. This is at least a point higher than the average for employees who do their jobs in regular offices. Newell pointed out that since his offices are now nearly all rented, clients also benefit from a certain degree of social interaction as they get to know each other.
Newell, who lives in Nolensville is thoroughly enjoying his coworking venture.
“I’m getting to know a lot of interesting people in our town,” he said.
