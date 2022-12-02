The Town of Nolensville will celebrate the holiday season on Sunday, Dec. 4, with a parade, food trucks, Christmas tree lighting and, of course, an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The 2022 Hometown Holiday Parade will take place at 4 p.m., with staging for floats taking place on Johnson Industrial Boulevard.
According to a Town of Nolensville news release, the parade will begin on Stonebrook Boulevard, turn left onto Dortch Lane and then left onto Oldham Drive. The full parade route can be found here.
Following the parade, parade attendees will be welcomed to Nolensville Town Hall for a special visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a live performance from the Nolensville High School Choir, and the Christmas tree lighting which is scheduled to take place at 5:15 p.m.
Food trucks will be on site for the celebration, and nonperishable items, household items and personal goods will be accepted by the Nolensville Food Pantry, Mill Creek Middle School and the town.
The Town of Nolensville, local businesses, churches and community organizations have also decorated for the Winter season as part of Nolensville's Picture Yourself in Nolensville Photo Stops!
The more than a dozen photo stops are designed for visitors and the community to take photos and post online with the hashtags #NolensvilleHoliday and #PictureYourselfinNolensville.
