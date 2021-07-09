The Nolensville Police Department will host a Women’s Awareness and Response class on Saturday, June 24, which will cover self-defense techniques and tactics for teen girls and women.
The class will take place from 7-9 p.m. at Nolensville Town Hall, and registration will begin on Monday, July 12, at 8 a.m. on a first-come-first-serve basis, with preference given to Nolensville town residents.
The class is open to females aged 13 and older, and the class size is limited to 12.
According to an NPD social media post, the class will instruct students on basic escape and evade tactics, as well as learning about on the basic tools/weapons, confident body posture, situational awareness, shielding, points of impact, break-a-ways, situational encounters, parking lot encounters and vehicle encounters.
Attendees of the hands-on class should wear soft soled shoes and comfortable clothes, and Those interested in signing up for the class should email [email protected] on Monday morning.
