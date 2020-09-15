Franklin Tomorrow’s 14th annual Exemplary Community Volunteer Awards will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin, and the nonprofit is seeking nominations of individuals and groups who give unselfishly of themselves to make the community a better place.
The ceremony will be virtual and livestreamed on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and website. The nomination deadline is Thursday, Oct. 15. Additional information can be found in the online nomination form. To request a complete nomination packet and form, send an email to [email protected].
“In this year of unprecedented challenges, Franklin Tomorrow is so excited to be able to honor the amazing volunteers that have shown us that even in times of hardships, the Franklin community has so many gracious individuals that are here to help others,” Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate said.
Awards are presented in a variety of categories to individuals, businesses and civic groups, with one new award this year. Being added this year is the Neighbor to Neighbor Award, which will be given to an individual or organization that has shown extreme generosity to its neighbors and has exceeded expectation in terms of giving back to the community.
“USI and Grange Insurance are thrilled to be the presenting partners for this year’s Volunteer Awards,” USI Vice President Patrick Baggett said. “We are looking forward to showcasing the great volunteers that call Franklin home and appreciate the community for continuing to show its volunteer spirit throughout a difficult year.”
USI and Grange Insurance are the partners in presenting the Volunteer Awards. For more information on being a partner, email [email protected].
