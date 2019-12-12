Hearts 2 Honduras, a Franklin-based nonprofit organization, recently held a fundraising breakfast to benefit its efforts to fund a program that focuses on educating children with Down syndrome as well as raise money for the for a 15-passenger van to transport students to and from school, and the ongoing need for scholarships that fund students being able to attend school.
H2H exists to help create a brighter future for children in Honduras by providing medicine and paying for educational expenses, according to a release from the organization.
The event was also a celebration of recent accomplishments and an opportunity for those attending to support current and future initiatives, according to President Rhonda Wicks, who co-founded the organization with her son, Shelton Wicks.
“The generous donations from this breakfast will impact the futures of many more children in 2020,” said Rhonda Wicks. “Several will be attending college and others will be going to public, private, and bi-lingual schools for the first time in their lives. We deeply appreciate all of the donors for being a part of their miracle.”
The event also celebrated two scholarship recipients who have been supported by H2H for several years — Gabi and Alex, who graduated from college this year.
The guest inspirational speaker was David DeSanctis, who, though born with Down syndrome, has not let that define him. He is active in Special Olympics, Louisville (KY) Adaptive Rowing and Best Buddies. He also had a lead role in the 2014 movie, Where Hope Grows.
“H2H provides the hope of a better tomorrow for people with little or no hope at all,” said Shelton Wicks. “Things that many of us take for granted, such as education and medicine, are either extremely difficult to obtain or not available at all to the people we serve. It is a pleasure for us to help orphanages and ‘at risk’ communities, working alongside them and helping fund programs and projects that will give them real hope for a better future.”
The work of H2H centers in the crossroads town of El Progreso and nearby villages, located just east of the Mico Quemado mountain range in northern Honduras. The medical trips provide free medical clinics on the island of Utila, Honduras where there is very little healthcare. The organization arranges about 10 weeklong trips with approximately 20 people per team, throughout the year. Two trips are focused exclusively on medical support while others include light construction, teaching, tutoring, holiday celebrations and mentoring.
“It was both humbling and encouraging to see the response of those who were able to attend our first breakfast fundraising event,” said Tom Price, chairman of the H2H board of directors. “The staff and volunteers did a great job envisioning the event and worked hard to make it a success. We are thankful for their work, the financial gifts of those who contributed, and to the many people who have expressed an interest in making a trip with us to Honduras in the future.”
