With September being recognized as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the next FrankTalks lecture will focus on the crisis and the topic of mental health in general.
Scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m., FrankTalks will feature a panel that will discuss efforts to positively impact mental health in the community and provide services and hope to those in need.
The panel will include Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, Dr. Monty Burks, director of Faith-Based Initiatives for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services, and Amy Alexander of the Refuge Center for Counseling.
The panel will discuss how to navigate mental health issues during difficult times and what resources are available to those who are struggling in Williamson County and across the state.
Moore and Alexander served on a FrankTalks panel in May that also addressed the mental health issue in Williamson County. Around that time, Moore introduced the Find Hope Franklin initiative and its website, providing visitors to the site a variety of resources that address mental health conditions. There are links to psychiatric hospitals, substance use centers and description discounts, among others.
September’s FrankTalks will be held as a Zoom webinar. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page.
FrankTalks is a Franklin Tomorrow monthly event and is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. To RSVP, visit september14franktalks.eventbrite.com.
