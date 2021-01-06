Now that 2020 is in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to what 2021 might bring.
And for Franklin and Williamson County, that focus on the future will come Monday when FrankTalks reconvines for its first event of the year.
Among the panelists for this first session will be Matt Largen, CEO of Williamson Inc.; Chris Whitney from OneGen Away; Franklin Mayor Ken Moore; and Lorie Layman, President of the Williamson County Association of Realtors, as well as other representatives from the community.
The event will be held as a Zoom webinar. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the event. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page. After the event, it will be posted on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and YouTube channel.
FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. To RSVP, visit https://january11franktalks.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.