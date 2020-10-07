Monday’s FrankTalks program will be centered around the hot topic of racism and equity and will feature panelists who have spoken to the issue in a number of settings over the past several months.
Titled "Addressing Equity in Today's World” and presented by Franklin Tomorrow, the October FrankTalks will be held as an hour-long Zoom webinar and will start at 9:30 a.m.
The panel of speakers will include Walter Simmons, representing the Franklin Justice & Equity Coalition, Brad Perry, representing The Public Franklin, Inetta Gaines of the African American Heritage Society, and Derrick Solomon, representing Hard Bargain Association. Panelists will discuss issues and information surrounding equity across the world, across the country, and in Franklin and Williamson County.
Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page. After the event, it will be posted on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and YouTube channel.
FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. Click here to RSVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.