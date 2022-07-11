Adam J Cox, a U.S. Army veteran living in Fairview, received a new roof last month from Music City Roofers, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.
Through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, Cox was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.
The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them.
Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 350 military members have received new roofs.
