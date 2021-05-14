The Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Nashville was awarded a $10,000 grant this week from the Nashville Predators Foundation to support the Hand in Hand Options program of the diocese.
HIHO serves students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at St. Matthew in Franklin as well as at St. Ann in Nashville and Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville. The grant will enable the Catholic Schools Office to build a resource library within the Catholic Pastoral Center to assist teachers serving these students.
“We have students with identified learning differences in all of our schools and are working very hard to provide the best support possible,” said Kathy Boles, director of exceptional learners for the Diocese of Nashville Catholic Schools Office. “This grant is an important part of the HIHO’s program’s ongoing development.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.