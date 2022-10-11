Registration is now open for PumpkinFest's costume contest and community scarecrow contest ahead of the 37th annual celebration.
This year's event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., on Franklin's Main Street and historic square with more than 50 arts and crafts vendors, 30 food and beverage vendors, KidZone, Autumn Alley interactive experiences, live entertainment and much more.
Registration and rules for the costume contest can be found here, while community scarecrow contest registration and rules can be found here.
The annual event is hosted by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and the Downtown Franklin Association and presented by First Bank.
Last year's event saw more than 70,000 attendees. More information about the event, including parking information, can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.