Vintage Millworks, a nearly 34-year-old operation that is considered by architects, designers and building professionals as one of the premier millwork companies in the Southeast, recently announced it is relocating its headquarters, showroom and manufacturing operations from Nashville to Fairview.
That’s good news for the company, the city and Williamson County, according to a press release. It’s also a bonus for Fairview High School, which is partnering with Vintage Millworks to create programming and apprenticeship opportunities to inspire the next generation of high-skilled craftsmen.
“The students and staff at Fairview High School are extremely excited to have access to an industry partner that can help connect learning outcomes to real-world applications,” said Jeremy Qualls, executive director of CTE and the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center for Williamson County Schools. “The partnership with Vintage Millworks will be so valuable to the community, workforce development and student growth.
The announcement of the relocation was made Tuesday by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, city of Fairview Manager Scott Collins and the leadership team of Vintage Millworks.
“We are proud to welcome the Vintage Millworks team to Fairview and Williamson County”, Anderson said. “We look forward to celebrating their continued success.”
Vintage Millworks has been committed to work of the highest quality since its founding in 1987, according to the release.
“Vintage Millworks enjoys a stellar reputation as a company committed to meticulous craftsmanship and excellence,” Collins said. “Their choice of Fairview as the place they will call home, and where they will continue to produce world-class millwork, is truly great news for our community.”
Vintage Millworks expects to grow its team at its new location from 20 employees to 30 employees soon after operations begin in Fairview.
“We couldn't be more excited about our move to Fairview and are grateful for such a warm welcome,” said James Dunn, co-owner and operator of Vintage Millworks.
