As thousands waited for the Fourth of July fireworks display held Monday night at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm by the city of Franklin, many got the celebration started earlier in the day by attending the popular Franklin on the Fourth event in and around the town square.
There were plenty of activities throughout the day, which ended with a children’s patriotic parade hosted by the Franklin Lions Club. There were food and craft vendors lining the square, as well as booths featuring local businesses and, yes, a few politicians.
Folks settled in to hear live music, and many families lined up to take quick tours the Franklin Fire Department offered for one of its fire engines.
Of particular note was a display of old vintage cars and trucks lining Main Street between the square and Fourth Avenue, courtesy of the Battlefield Region Antique Automobile Club of America. The club was founded in 1989 and now consists mostly of residents of Franklin.
“It has just grown over that 33 years from local people wanting to hang out and do old car stuff generally into a chapter where we have different events,” said Chris Woodside, a member who was on hand to provide information. “You do not have to have a car to be in the club. If you like old cars and trucks, you can participate in the club’s activities.”
Woodside said the club is seeking younger vintage car enthusiasts to join.
“We have a lot of aging members,” he said. “I think I’m one of the youngest at 60. We’re always looking to sort of reinvent the old car hobby for younger people to participate in the fun.”
