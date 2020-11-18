The National Fire Protection Association is reminding individuals and families to take precautions in the kitchen when gathering for Thanksgiving.
According to NFPA's Home Cooking Fires and Home Structure Fires reports, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day, and in 2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,630 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving.
Unattended cooking was the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths, and cooking caused almost half of all reported home fires and home fire injuries.
NFPA reports that cooking is the second leading cause of home fire deaths from 2014-2018.
The Nashville Fire Department also issued safety reminders for cooks, especially those using a turkey fryer.
"NFPA urges those who prefer fried turkey to seek out professional establishments, such as grocery stores, specialty food retailers, and restaurants, for the preparation of the dish, or consider a new type of 'oil-less' turkey fryer," an NFD news release reads.
NFPA has issued the following safety tips:
- Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.
- Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently.
- Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.
- Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.
- Keep knives out of the reach of children.
- Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.
- Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.
- Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.
- Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.
- Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.
