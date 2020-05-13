The Ravenwood High School's marching band's largest fundraiser, the U.S Flag Service installations in celebration of Memorial Day, will continue as planned.
The fundraiser will be altered to accommodate public health due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, proceeds from this fundraiser help provide music, instruments and instruction to students in band classes and extracurricular band programs.
Families and businesses residing in the RHS zoned neighborhoods can make a tax deductible donation and a RHS band student will place a 3-foot by 5-foot flag on a pole their property from shortly after sunrise until shortly before sunset to honor those who have served in the United States armed forces.
The band installs flags on five national holidays during the year; Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
Anyone who lives in the Ravenwood High School zoned area of Brentwood and Franklin who would like to receive a flag, can subscribe for the program at www.RavenwoodBand.com and clicking on U.S. Flag Service Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.