Blood Assurance held the ceremonial opening of its first donor center in Williamson County with a ribbon cutting Thursday at its location in Franklin.
A Chattanooga-based nonprofit blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities across five states, Blood Assurance had opened its 3,000-square-foot facility located in Cool Springs in August. An estimated 50-75 people attended Thursday’s grand opening, and many stayed to donate blood afterwards.
JB Gaskins, CEO for Blood Assurance, spoke before the crowd, as well as Patti Walton, director of lab services for Williamson Medical Center.
With the growing population here and Blood Assurance’s direct ties to Williamson Medical Center, Franklin was the ideal location to open a new bricks-and-mortar center.
“We want to be able to source blood products in regions where we have hospitals,” Dr. Ted Kieffer, medical director for Blood Assurance, said when the facility first opened a few weeks ago.
“We need to make it as convenient as possible for people to donate. The more fixed locations we have where people can schedule when to come in, especially in a relatively populated area such as this, it helps to improve the experience.”
The new Blood Assurance donor center is located at 600a Frazier Drive.
