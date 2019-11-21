Santa’s Trees — a new business in Brentwood where a portion of sales of the natural Christmas trees will benefit the Brentwood High School booster club — is now open.
Santa’s Trees sales Fraser Firs, Silver Tips, and Noble Firs, which can vary in size from 2-feet tall to 12-feet tall and prices vary based on size.
The tree lot is open now from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will remain open until he stock sells out, although customers are encouraged to shop early.
Brent Jacobs has been working with Santa’s Trees for 22 years and said that it’s the special added touch that a real tree can bring to Christmas.
“My family has always grown up having the real thing and it’s kind of hard to imagine Christmas not having that fragrance inside,” Jacobs said. “It’s always kind of an experience to come out to a tree farm or a tree lot with the family and pick out that one special tree.”
According to their website, Santa’s Trees, in partnership with HG Hill Realty and US Bank in Brentwood, has donated a portion of the Franklin Road lot's annual proceeds to Brentwood High School raising more than $100,000 since 1996 to help the booster club support Brentwood students.
“We will trim it up for you, we sell stands so we can put in on the stand and get it straight for you, put it on the car, tie it up and we do offer delivery as well so we are a full-service shop,” Jacobs said. “You just come here with your family, enjoy the experience, pick it out and we’ll take care of it.”
Santa’s Trees began in 1985 and according to their has more than a dozen employees who have been a providing Christmas trees to Middle Tennesseans for more than 10 years.
Santa’s Trees in Brentwood is located on the corner of Franklin Road and Williamsburg Road next to US Bank and Brentwood United Methodist Church.
Santa’s Trees also has locations available throughout Middle Tennessee including two locations in Franklin.
