The fourth annual SERVPRO of Williamson County Charity Golf Classic, hosted by owners Tim and Natasha Wesley, raised more than $18,000 to benefit Williamson County CASA and its efforts to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the Williamson County community.
“Making a positive difference to improve the quality of life for people in need where we live and work is central to our mission and vision as an organization,” Tim Wesley, president of SERVPRO of Williamson County, said. “It is such an honor to host members of the local community and supporters of Williamson County CASA with our annual tournament and to have the support of local businesses, sponsors and volunteers that made the event a success.”
Temple Hills Country Club was the site of the tournament, where 90 golfers participated in 18 holes of golf. Tournament participants enjoyed a variety of competitions including the “10k Hole in One,” sponsored by King and Associates Insurance, “Longest Drive,”where Clinton Elliott Survey used their surveying equipment to measure the distance hit and “Closest to the Pin,”where participants were given the opportunity to shoot their golf ball from an air cannon, instead of the more customary driving iron.
Team Construction LLC graciously stepped up as key presenting sponsor for the third year in a row. Golfers enjoyed Daddy’s Dogs,Moe’s Original BBQ and mini donuts from Donut Distillery. Bloody Marys were served by 4thand Peabody: A Nashville Tavern. Bryan Woods of Salon Capelli emceed the awards lunch and live auction, in which a selection of fine bourbons raised $2,000 for the charity. Keith Burns of Trick Pony surprised golfers with an impromptu performance of a new song he recently recorded with John Schneider.
“We are so grateful to have community partners such as SERVPRO of Williamson County who share our love for children and help us to fulfill our mission of advocating for abused and neglected children. Working together, we can continue to make a difference in the lives of children in our community,” said Marianne Schroer, WCCASA executive director.
Last year WCCASA helped 472 abused and neglected children. For more information on CASA of Williamson County, visit www.williamsoncountycasa.org.
