Evangelist Tracye Tucker and Daughters of the King are hosting a hygiene drive Saturday at 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Timothy Gaines.
The Franklin nonprofit will be partnered with Hard Bargain Association Executive Director Derrick L. Solomon, Pastor Walter Simmons and Pastor Lorraine Dunlap at Empowerment Community Church, Pastor Bob Steven Heard at Mooresville Pike Baptist Church, the Williamson County Health Department and donors such as longtime Franklin resident Cornelia Holland.
“We all wanted to come together to support our community more than ever before during this pandemic,” Solomon said in an email. “We recognize the challenges our families face, with lost wages due to companies that are closing during this crisis. We need to come together as a people to preserve through this tragic time.
“We wanted to let people know that there is help for them. We have a lot of food and pantry drives through Franklin, but there is no assistance on personal hygiene. When you look and smell good, it boosts your confidence to be more productive. This will be the first hygiene drive in Franklin history.”
Included among the donated products are bar soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shaving kits, feminine products and face masks.
There is still time to donate items or to volunteer. Contact Evangelist Tucker at 1-615-602-4148 or go online to dotk.franklin.com.
First Missionary Baptist Church is located at 113 Natchez St. in Franklin.
