Small Business Saturday will take place this Saturday in an effort to encourage shoppers to support small businesses for the tenth year in a row as the 2020 holiday shopping season kicks off.
Communities across Williamson County are encouraging shoppers to support these small businesses especially as many businesses have struggled throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Many businesses will be offering discounts to shoppers, including the follow which were compiled by downtownfranklintn.com.
Jondie and Mimi & Dottie will offer giveaways and free gifts with every $30, $70 and $150 purchase, as well as offering some in-store promotions and complimentary gift wrapping.
Frothy Monkey will feature seasonal drinks including eggnog lattes, white mochas and “Mint for Cold Weather,” which is steamed milk with matcha, mocha, house-made orange and mint syrup.
Savory Spice Shop will offer a $100 gift card (10 $10 gift cards) with the purchase $100 in spices valid in 2021.
OAK will be open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and offer 15% off in-store and online, as well as a free gift for the first 20 shoppers.
The Franklin Visitors Center will offer 20% off all merchandise on Friday and Saturday.
Tiny Little Donuts will be serving seasonal favorites like pumpkin pie spice, as well as $1 off a TLD generous dozen box.
Posh will be open, and from 9 to 10 a.m. they'll offer 40% off a purchase. From 10 a.m. to noon they will offer 30% off, and from noon to 7 p.m. they will offer 20% off.
The Kind Poppy will have in-store promotions running 11/27 to 11/29, and the first 25 customers on Black Friday will receive a free self-care goodie bag.
They will also offer $10 candle sales, BOGO bath bombs and bar soaps, along with other promotions, as well as a 25% off coupon for online purchases by using the code POPPY25 at www.thekindpoppy.com.
Shuff’s Music will offer free coffee mugs for the first 15 customers who make a purchase.
Franklin Bakehouse will offer 5% off all gift cards purchased, as well as BOGO 12 oz. coffees and free holiday pastry samples.
Free public transportation between The Factory at Franklin and Downtown Franklin on Saturday as well from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Riders should board the trolley at the Factory entrance on Franklin Road behind Mafiaoza’s and on the public square by Mellow Mushroom.
The Nolensville Winter Farmers Market will also take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Mill Creek Church of Christ, which will feature among other things gift sets of goats milk soaps from Whispering Willow Farm and Dairy.
