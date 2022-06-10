The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce’s annual eat, shop, and play community event, Experience Spring Hill, The Event, is back at Summit High School on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event is presented by Vanderbilt Health.
“After taking 2020 off because of COVID-19 and scaling back the event last year, the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce is very excited to bring the full version of our unique annual eat, shop and play event back to our residents this year," said Executive Director Rebecca Melton.
"This event provides a venue in which residents can learn about and support over 100 local businesses and services that make up this wonderful city. Furthermore, it speaks directly to our organization’s mission of serving our business community and positively influencing the business culture to create a better Spring Hill."
A release says participants in Experience Spring Hill, The Event this year include local retail shops, service providers, restaurants, governmental departments, nonprofit organizations and more. Special activities include face painting, outdoor touch-a-truck and vehicle displays, virtual reality and other games, indoor bounce house, visits from “famous” characters, demonstrations and other family-centric activities.
The release says the event offers residents, both longstanding and new, a glimpse into the growing business community dedicated to serving Spring Hill. Attendees will be able to interact with businesses throughout the venue in special areas mimicking Spring Hill, such as “Main Street” and “Saturn Parkway.”
There will also be plenty of child-friendly activities scheduled throughout the day and a food court with dishes and snacks from local restaurants.
